Darren Moore on why Huddersfield Town's gritty point against Southampton was extra sweet
Not one, but three players were ruled out of the Saints clash in the 24 hours which preceded it, with Lee Nicholls and Ben Wiles missing out with injury issues and Danny Ward absent through illness.
Against a high-flying side who had won six of their previous eight matches in an unbeaten spell, it was hardly ideal - and helps to explain why Ben Jackson's late leveller was greeted with a fair bit of delight.
Moore said: "The thing that is more sweet is what we spoke together about as a group in the previous 24 hours in what we had to deal with.
"For us to come through that as a group - and even when the game was on, we lost Kian (Harratt in the first half) - we were adaptable and adjustable against really good opposition who asked questions.
"Everyone to a man was resolute with their work and once the fans were in full voice, they were the 12th man and got us over the line to a positive result. The players deserved that for their commitment and endeavour."
On his side's defensive resoluteness, which has seen them concede just twice in their last three matches, Moore, whose side visit Sunderland on Wednesday, continued: "The big thing we have worked on is being more structured and disciplined in not getting beaten. The bit we are trying to add is getting more forward adventure up the pitch and cause the opposition one or two problems.
"Getting one or two injured players back will help us massively in changing the dynamics of the team. Hopefully, we will get one or two more back to change the team's dynamics."