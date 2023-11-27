Darren Moore on why Huddersfield Town's gritty point against Southampton was extra sweet

GIVEN the disruption that his Huddersfield Town side had to contend with before Saturday's game - and during it - Darren Moore could not have asked for too much more against Southampton.

Not one, but three players were ruled out of the Saints clash in the 24 hours which preceded it, with Lee Nicholls and Ben Wiles missing out with injury issues and Danny Ward absent through illness.

Against a high-flying side who had won six of their previous eight matches in an unbeaten spell, it was hardly ideal - and helps to explain why Ben Jackson's late leveller was greeted with a fair bit of delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore said: "The thing that is more sweet is what we spoke together about as a group in the previous 24 hours in what we had to deal with.

"For us to come through that as a group - and even when the game was on, we lost Kian (Harratt in the first half) - we were adaptable and adjustable against really good opposition who asked questions.

"Everyone to a man was resolute with their work and once the fans were in full voice, they were the 12th man and got us over the line to a positive result. The players deserved that for their commitment and endeavour."

On his side's defensive resoluteness, which has seen them concede just twice in their last three matches, Moore, whose side visit Sunderland on Wednesday, continued: "The big thing we have worked on is being more structured and disciplined in not getting beaten. The bit we are trying to add is getting more forward adventure up the pitch and cause the opposition one or two problems.