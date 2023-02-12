Sheffield Wednesday were dealt a number of injury blows on the eve of their 2-2 draw at Ipswich Town with four players ruled out 24 hours before the Portman Road clash.

The Owls led the League One contest at Portman Road against their promotion rivals 2-0 through Michael Smith’s header and a strike by George Byers. However, the Tractor Boys, who saw Conor Chaplin’s penalty saved by goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, hit back to earn a point with goals from Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis.

However, Moore revealed that Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks and Jack Hunt were all ruled out unexpectedly the day before the fixture while Reece James suffered a slight set-back on his recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the last 24 hours it’s been incredible,” Moore lamented. “Greggers had a bit of tonsillitis and went down, Jack Hunt and Marvin Johnson ran into each other yesterday and he ended up with a bit of a dead leg, and then Mallik limped out with a little bit of a calf injury - we’re not sure what it is.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich. Picture: Rhianna Chadwick/PA

“And Reece James felt a bit of soreness, so in the last 24 hours we lost all four. Credit to the players because we had to deal with that - hopefully on Tuesday we’ll get two or three of them back, and it’s not too serious.