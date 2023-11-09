Darren Moore says Huddersfield Town have shown they can be better but consistency is needed

Darren Moore has challenged his Huddersfield Town players to start living up to their full potential after a difficult start to his time at the club.

Moore has won just one of his eight Championship matches since replacing Neil Warnock in September, drawing another four.

It has left the Terriers one place but four points above a relegation zone which includes Rotherham United and his previous club, Sheffield Wednesday.

What has frustrated Moore is that he has seen his injury-hit side produces performances which have hinted at better, without delivering.

MIXED BAG: Darren Moore says he has seen the good and the bad of his Huddersfield Town team

"We've seen two aspects of the team in terms of good performances against Ipswich and QPR where there's been that real committed performance, and Coventry (in the) second half, then we've seen the other side where we've probably not played to our true potential," admitted the former centre-back, whose side responded to consecutive four-goal defeats in a week with a 0-0 draw against Valerien Ismael’s Watford.

"The frustrations for the fans will be that they have seen elements and elements where they've not (playing to their potential).

"The players have shown they can do it. We've seen real good feel factors in some games and games where we've not quite lived up to it.

"It's finding that level of consistency and that's something I want now but it's a process."

Asked how he planned to bring about that transformation, Moore came up with a characteristic reply.

"Work on the training ground," he explained.

"In order to improve things it all comes from the training ground for me, in terms of getting out there, doing the physical work and trying to re-enact certain situations – and consistently doing that.

"It's going back to the basics, we've got to work on all those aspects of the game.

"That's no different in terms of us trying to improve as a group, it's work that's needed."

A clean sheet was huge at the weekend but Moore, whose side are at play-off chasing Hull City on Saturday, knows recreating the defensive strength that was a hallmark of his Wednesday team last season could be a slow process.

"We are building it," he said. "We're working towards it.

"Sometimes you don't get that straight away but it's something you have to build and we are building that. It's an area of the game we have to consistently work at.

"You want to get it to those levels we had last season under our previous employees.

"That is an aspect of the game that if the players can grab hold of that and get that consistency to their game it will certainly help us, moving this club forward.

"I knew when I arrived here the work that was needed. All the jobs I've had leading up to this have been difficult situations.

"We need the fans but the fans need a performance to get behind the team. That's what we want to focus on, the right performance.