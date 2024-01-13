Darren Moore says Huddersfield Town were too 'careful' as he brushes off chairman Kevin Nagle's online criticism

Darren Moore admitted his Huddersfield Town team were too careful when they ought to have been ramming home their advantage against Plymouth Argyle.

But there was serenity from the manager too in the face of social media criticism from his own chairman, which only added to pressure he brushed off.

The game was 38 minutes old when the Terriers came from behind to equalise through Josh Koroma against a Plymouth side playing their first Championship game under new coach Ian Foster.

But despite monopolising the possession and the chances from there, they were made to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Nagle – in Huddersfield for the month and therefore in the stands on Saturday – was deeply unimpressed, tweeting "Not good enough!!" on the final whistle.

Moore said he agreed, but in a more nuanced way.

"I thought we showed initiative to want to go and try and win the game," he said.

"I've not looked at it yet but it looked from the technical area like (the first goal was) a lapse of concentration. I'm going by my views from the technical area.

UNDER PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore

"I thought after that the boys showed great initiative to get back in the game, Josh Koroma with a lovely left-footed finish. I'm pleased for him because over recent weeks he's got into some good goalscoring positions and probably felt he could do better with it so for him to score will do him the world of good.

"As attacking players you want to hit the back of the net.

"I thought off the ball we were aggressive, on the ball we were a little bit more careful than risking things going forward.

"The same intensity we had to win the ball back in Plymouth's half, in possession we could have shown that little bit more aggression to our play but the boys were probably being a little bit more careful and tentative to build the play.

"Overall, if you look at the balance of the play I thought we dominated the game and we'll probably feel it's two points dropped."

"They set a real low block, they didn't really want to go anywhere. The substitutions they made, they brought the boy (Mickel) Miller on, (Joe) Butcher, defensive players. When the score was at 1-1 they didn't want to give anything anyway.

"We knew being the home team the initiative was with us to go and win the game and I can honestly say the mindset was to win the game, nothing else but that.

"We are talking about another positive performance but we are just frustrated by the result. We had one or two opportunities to get the three points but those opportunities were few and far between.

Asked directly about Nagle's post having not yet spoken to his chairman post-match or read it, Moore responded: "I think we've all agreed in here that we've dropped two points. I can only express even further that we're on the same page.

"We've all got the Huddersfield Town badge on and we share the same view.

"Honestly, I really don't mind. Everything he tweets I endorse because the chairman is showing a passion and commitment.

"Today the performance was good but we feel it was two points dropped and I think we're all in agreement in this (media) room on the balance of play and the initiative.

"I'd been more alarmed if you were saying, 'Darren you didn't deserve to win the game, you had no chances, you're team was poor, it showed no initiative to win the game, it sat in a low block defending but I've not heard any of that.'"

But with some boos at full-time, there is no question pressure is growing on Moore, who has taken 18 points from his 20 games as Huddersfield manager. Only Queens Park and Rotherham United have fewer.

"For me it's about making sure you're putting all your energies into the game," he reasoned.

"We're trying extremely hard to win the next one and hopefully my positivity and determination keeps the boys doing that because my job is to do that and look forward to the next game."