Darren Moore: We all 'take the blame' for Huddersfield Town's latest low as numbers start to stack up against him

DARREN MOORE has had some punishing episodes in his short time in charge at Huddersfield Town thus far - but none were tougher than Tuesday's home loss to Preston.

Big defeats to Cardiff and Leeds, alongside a heavy reverse early in his reign at Birmingham, were painful, but this latest setback was a deep wound which left Moore clearly angered afterwards.

Moore says players and staff must take collective responsibility following a grim evening against North End, with the numbers also starting to be used as a stick to beat him with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While there have been some mitigating circumstances, certainly in respect of several untimely injuries allied to squad shortcomings, a return of just two wins in 14 matches - including one solitary home success in seven outings - is something that is starting to look damning and needs to change quickly.

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore. Picture: Getty Images.

Moore said: "It was disappointing and we take the blame for the performance and what we have to do is put it right for the weekend.

"We knew the challenge that faced us when we arrived and we have never been kidded by (it).

"I will always be positive and continue to do that, but it was a disappointment. Disappointing nights are part of football, but it's us as a group of players and staff who must galvanise and get together and look forward to the next game, which we have to be better prepared for."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boos rained down from disgruntled supporters both at half-time and the final whistle on Tuesday night, and Moore had no issue whatsoever with the censure.

The Terriers chief, whose side now face back-to-back away trips to Millwall and Norwich before Christmas, acknowledged: "We have a responsibility to the supporters, club and community to perform and we have not done that.

"That's the disappointing thing as a group.

"The fans made their feelings clear - rightly so as there had been some hope in terms of where things were going in recent weeks.