Darren Moore's Huddersfield Town reign off to a dramatic start with late Michal Helik leveller
Brighton loanee Yasin Ayari, 19, had seemingly ended the Sky Blues’ five-game winless run in the Sky Bet Championship with a first-half goal he knew little about.
However, Terriers defender Helik equalised five minutes into stoppage time to ensure former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore avoided defeat in his return to management.
It meant Coventry stopper Ben Wilson’s string of fine second-half saves were in vain as he was eventually beaten, to leave Huddersfield unbeaten in four matches.
Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore, who got the South Yorkshire club promoted last season before leaving in the summer, made four changes on succeeding Neil Warnock, who left the club last week.
The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute as summer signing Ellis Simms, still seeking his first Coventry goal, saw his rasping drive tipped onto the bar by Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and bounce in off an unsuspecting Ayari, although there was a hint of handball.
Moore’s men finished the first half strongly without creating any clear-cut chances to equalise and they also threatened early in the second period without any end product.
Jack Rudoni had two chances but one went high and wide and the other he scuffed at Coventry keeper Wilson as Huddersfield stepped up the pressure.
Josh Eccles produced a last-gasp diving block to deny a Josh Koroma strike after a spell of sustained pressure in the hosts’ box.
Wilson produced another fine save to deny substitute Sorba Thomas’ free-kick.
Nicholls pulled off a super save from Bobby Thomas’ snapshot to keep the visitors in the game, before substitute Haji Wright poked the rebound over from close range, with just three minutes left.
That huge save was worthwhile as Helik took advantage of a scrappy clearance in the Coventry box and expertly found the top corner with his guided left-footed volley.