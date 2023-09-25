Darren Moore's Huddersfield Town reign off to a dramatic start with late Michal Helik leveller

Darren Moore’s first game in charge of Huddersfield saw them draw 1-1 at Coventry thanks to Michal Helik’s dramatic added-time goal.

Brighton loanee Yasin Ayari, 19, had seemingly ended the Sky Blues’ five-game winless run in the Sky Bet Championship with a first-half goal he knew little about.

However, Terriers defender Helik equalised five minutes into stoppage time to ensure former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore avoided defeat in his return to management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It meant Coventry stopper Ben Wilson’s string of fine second-half saves were in vain as he was eventually beaten, to leave Huddersfield unbeaten in four matches.

Moore the merrier: New Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore shakes hands with Matty Pearson after the late equaliser at Coventry (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore, who got the South Yorkshire club promoted last season before leaving in the summer, made four changes on succeeding Neil Warnock, who left the club last week.

The deadlock was broken in the 27th minute as summer signing Ellis Simms, still seeking his first Coventry goal, saw his rasping drive tipped onto the bar by Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls and bounce in off an unsuspecting Ayari, although there was a hint of handball.

Moore’s men finished the first half strongly without creating any clear-cut chances to equalise and they also threatened early in the second period without any end product.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jack Rudoni had two chances but one went high and wide and the other he scuffed at Coventry keeper Wilson as Huddersfield stepped up the pressure.

Huddersfield Town's Michal Helik (centre) celebrates scoring their side's equaliser in added time at Coventry (Picture: Nigel French/PA)

Josh Eccles produced a last-gasp diving block to deny a Josh Koroma strike after a spell of sustained pressure in the hosts’ box.

Wilson produced another fine save to deny substitute Sorba Thomas’ free-kick.

Nicholls pulled off a super save from Bobby Thomas’ snapshot to keep the visitors in the game, before substitute Haji Wright poked the rebound over from close range, with just three minutes left.