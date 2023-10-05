All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders

Darren Moore's return to Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers show promise - FootballTalk Podcast

THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.
By YP Sport
Published 5th Oct 2023, 13:37 BST

Darren Moore has already experienced the good and the bad from his Huddersfield Town side, ahead of this weeken d’s return to former club Sheffield Wednesday, from where he surprisingly departed in the summer after steering them to promotion from League One via the playoffs.

The Yorkshire Post’s Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall also discuss the promise being shown by League One Barnsley and Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers in League Two.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

**This podcast was recorded BEFORE the managerial changes made on Wednesday night (October 4) which saw Xisco Munoz sacked by Sheffield Wednesday and Mark Hughes depart Bradford City.**

Most Popular
..
.

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also listen to our show via your own preferred podcast provider, including Apple, Google, Spotify, PocketCast and many more.