THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

Darren Moore has already experienced the good and the bad from his Huddersfield Town side, ahead of this weeken d’s return to former club Sheffield Wednesday, from where he surprisingly departed in the summer after steering them to promotion from League One via the playoffs.

The Yorkshire Post’s Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall also discuss the promise being shown by League One Barnsley and Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers in League Two.

**This podcast was recorded BEFORE the managerial changes made on Wednesday night (October 4) which saw Xisco Munoz sacked by Sheffield Wednesday and Mark Hughes depart Bradford City.**

