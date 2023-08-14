The Championship season has only just started but is already throwing up plenty of drama.

It has been an eventful two weeks in the second tier but not a particularly successful one for clubs in Yorkshire. Five of the bottom six places in the Championship table are currently occupied by clubs from the county.

However, there is a long way to go and it is difficult to make forecasts based upon early results and summer transfers.

The data experts at Opta, however, have made a full table prediction with the help of their supercomputer. The supercomputer has simulated the 2023/24 season a staggering 10,000 times, with 23 of the 24 clubs winning the title at least once across all the simulations.

Here is the predicted table in full.

1 . Data experts predict Championship table Here is how data experts expect the Championship table to look. Photo: Jess Hornby/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 24. Queens Park Rangers Percentage probability: 31.6 Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 23. Plymouth Argyle Percentage probability: 11.7 Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . 22. Birmingham City Percentage probability: 10.4 Photo: Cameron Smith/Getty Images Photo Sales