Data experts predict how Championship title race will unfold for Middlesbrough, Leeds United, Southampton, Leicester City and Sunderland after summer deals
It has been an eventful two weeks in the second tier but not a particularly successful one for clubs in Yorkshire. Five of the bottom six places in the Championship table are currently occupied by clubs from the county.
However, there is a long way to go and it is difficult to make forecasts based upon early results and summer transfers.
The data experts at Opta, however, have made a full table prediction with the help of their supercomputer. The supercomputer has simulated the 2023/24 season a staggering 10,000 times, with 23 of the 24 clubs winning the title at least once across all the simulations.
Here is the predicted table in full.