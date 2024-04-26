England’s second tier is renowned for its unpredictability and the 2023/24 season has been particularly thrilling. At the top, a fascinating battle for automatic promotion is being played out between Leicester City, Leeds United and Ipswich Town.

Leicester sit of the tree going into the weekend, with Leeds in second place. However, Ipswich do have a game in hand and could potentially surge back into the top two.

Southampton are guaranteed a spot in the play-offs but West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City could still lose their places in the top six. Hull City are sat in seventh, still in with a chance of booking a play-off spot.

Down at the bottom, Rotherham United’s relegation to League One has been confirmed but there are two spots still open. They are currently occupied by Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City but all could change before the curtain comes down.

Ahead of a huge weekend of Championship action, here is how the Football Web Pages supercomputer expects the final table to look.