David Kasumu says Huddersfield Town's form has changed the mood - now they must fight to keep it

After 11 points from five tough games, the mood has changed at Huddersfield Town.

But midfielder David Kasumu knows it can dip again if his side lets up at Swansea City.

Town have dragged themselves three places and two points above the Championship relegation zone but with the next three matches all away from West Yorkshire – Sunderland and Cardiff City are next – they cannot take anything for granted on Saturday.

The important thing, though, is that a cause which was starting to look lost is well and truly back on.

"It's a better feeling around the camp," says 23-year-old Kasumu. "In this league things can change game by game.

"A few good results back to back and you can move up the table but we have five cup finals left and we have to put it in during these games.

"The goal is the same, to collect three points, but the mood is a bit better because we've collected points from a tough run of fixtures. There’s more belief.

"It's about who wants it more at the end of the day and we believe we can beat anyone at the moment with this mindset.

ON A HIGH: Huddersfield Town midfielder David Kasumu

"Under the gaffer (manager Neil Warnock) there's definitely more of an understanding of each player's role and responsibility. There's more accountability because we're more man-for-man orientated, there's a clear message and the lads are enjoying that in games and training. We just want to kick on and keep this form up now."

Swansea's almost fanatical approach to possession means they should hold few mysteries, especially for Kasumu, who played under their coach Russell Martin for Milton Keynes Dons.

"I know what he expects from his players, and how they play," he said.

"They've got very good players so it's how we deal with that.

"They're probably similar to Blackburn in the way they play, they're good in possession, good on the ball, with a lot of talented individuals.

"If anything it might even be a harder challenge than against Blackburn and it's a new challenge we're all looking forward to."

Warnock says the key for Kasumu is remaining steady in this up-and-down season.

"He's done well," says the veteran. "We're working on when he does something really good he gets a bit excited and misplaces his pass so he's just got to concentrate.