It is set to be a busy couple of days as clubs across the Premier League and EFL look to complete late deals before the closure of the January transfer window.

Clubs in England have until 11pm on Tuesday night to wrap up their final business and it promises to be busy across Yorkshire with several players on the move. The biggest deals include the possible sale of Sander Berge as Sheffield United seek to replace the Norwegian.

There could be an incoming and outgoing at Leeds United while Lewis O’Brien could be on his way back to Yorkshire just six months after leaving Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest.

He has been linked with the Blades but his potential move to Bramall Lane hinges on whether Berge departs South Yorkshire. Ahead of deadline day, we have looked at some of the deals that could still go through before the window shuts...

1 . Sander Berge to Fulham or Newcastle The Blades midfielder was left out of the Sheffield United side that drew 3-3 at Wrexham on Sunday afternoon. He has been linked with a move to Fulham while Newcastle reportedly want to sign the player on loan. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the player but insisted after their loss to Brighton that there would be no more incomings at Anfield.

2 . Championship switch for Walton The Barnsley goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Luton Town and could complete the switch before Tuesday's deadline.

3 . Karl Darlow to Hull City The Newcastle goalkeeper is being targeted by Hull City but talks are set to go on until deadline day.

4 . Weston McKennie to Leeds The Juventus man is expected to become Leeds United's third signing of the January transfer window and the third USA midfielder to join them under Jesse Marsch.