Deadline Day deals to be done including Leeds United, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest - gallery
It is set to be a busy couple of days as clubs across the Premier League and EFL look to complete late deals before the closure of the January transfer window.
Clubs in England have until 11pm on Tuesday night to wrap up their final business and it promises to be busy across Yorkshire with several players on the move. The biggest deals include the possible sale of Sander Berge as Sheffield United seek to replace the Norwegian.
There could be an incoming and outgoing at Leeds United while Lewis O’Brien could be on his way back to Yorkshire just six months after leaving Huddersfield Town for Nottingham Forest.
He has been linked with the Blades but his potential move to Bramall Lane hinges on whether Berge departs South Yorkshire. Ahead of deadline day, we have looked at some of the deals that could still go through before the window shuts...