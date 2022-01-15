Dean Hoyle reveals financial input prevented administration for Huddersfield Town

Hoyle, who owns a 25 per cent stake in the club, took over as interim CEO following the departure of Mark Devlin in December.

Hoyle has been involved in the day-to-day running of the club again since mid-autumn, with majority shareholder Phil Hodgkinson - who holds a 75 per cent stake - having been absent from club duties since November after several of his businesses entered administration.

The club are in talks with former Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans about a takeover and reports suggest that Hoyle will remain involved if the deal gets the green light.

Writing in his programme notes ahead of Saturday's game with Swansea City, Hoyle said: "Once again, I want to thank Mark for his services to our football club over the last two years; I wish him all the very best for the future.

"I made the change, simply, as I want a fresh start and my own person in that position. In the interim, I will operate as CEO, and a new appointment will be made in due course.

"Well before Mark's departure was announced, it was fairly common knowledge that I had resumed responsibility for the club towards the end of October.

"Having been reassured that all was well financially earlier that month, I had three days' notice to provide £2m to pay October's wages for our players and staff to bring creditor payments up to date.

"I have subsequently provided millions more to meet the cash requirements of the club. The alternative would have been administration.

"I've read some suggestions that I only stepped in to secure my financial position, but this is not true.

"In October, I immediately met with the players and staff at the club to explain the situation and reassured everyone - as I do to you now - that I will provide stability going forward.