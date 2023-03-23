The Terriers have exchanged contracts ahead of an agreed sale.
To prevent Town entering administration and being handed an automatic 12-point deduction this season, life-long Terriers fan Hoyle is to continue funding the club until the end of 2022-23 - reportedly to the tune of around £6m - on the proviso that he will be repaid it by the new owners once the takeover is completed.
A club statement read “We can confirm that Dean Hoyle has today completed a deal to acquire the remaining 75 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town from Pure Sports Consultancy.
"As a result, Dean Hoyle now owns 100 per cent of the shares in the football club.
“Simultaneously, Mr Hoyle has exchanged contracts with a North American group on a sale of the 100 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town. Completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures.”