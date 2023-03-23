News you can trust since 1754
Dean Hoyle to write off £40m under terms of Huddersfield Town takeover deal by US investors

DEAN HOYLE will reportedly write off around £40m owed to him by Huddersfield Town under the terms of the deal which will see North American investors take over.

By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:32 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:54 GMT

The Terriers have exchanged contracts ahead of an agreed sale.

To prevent Town entering administration and being handed an automatic 12-point deduction this season, life-long Terriers fan Hoyle is to continue funding the club until the end of 2022-23 - reportedly to the tune of around £6m - on the proviso that he will be repaid it by the new owners once the takeover is completed.

A club statement read “We can confirm that Dean Hoyle has today completed a deal to acquire the remaining 75 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town from Pure Sports Consultancy.

Dean Hoyle.
"As a result, Dean Hoyle now owns 100 per cent of the shares in the football club.

“Simultaneously, Mr Hoyle has exchanged contracts with a North American group on a sale of the 100 per cent shareholding in Huddersfield Town. Completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures.”

