Debutants Ziyad Larkeche and Jack Butterfill praised after special goals for Barnsley FC

Signed in the summer from Leicester City, Butterfill, 19, who has scored with regularity for the under-21s, came off the bench and struck his first professional goal, ramming home the opener from close range 12 minutes from time in the hosts 2-0 win over the young Magpies at Oakwell in this Northern Group E encounter.

The goal was set up by Larkeche and the left wing-back, signed on loan from Fulham recently after the move was cleared by the EFL, then got in on the goalscoring with a brilliant late free-kick.

His howitzer flew into the net as the Reds kept up their chances of qualification. They visit neighbours Doncaster Rovers in their final group game next month.

Ziyad Larkeche scores Barnsley's second goal against Newcastle with a brilliant free kick. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Paterson said: “It was excellent for Jack. He has a record in the under-21s and every time me, the manager and Davvers (Martin Devaney) have gone to watch them, he has popped up with goals.

"That’s got a funny way of finding yourself on the first-team pitch if you do so! It was excellent for him to come off the bench and continue his goalscoring form.

"There’s lots for him to work on, which we see. But again, we give him the opportunity because he’s earnt it by scoring goals for the under-21s. We have no issue with putting young players on the pitch, they know their roles and responsibilities defensively and attacking. So there’s no hesitation in putting him on and he should be delighted.”

On Larkeche, he added: “We recruit these players for a reason and we do the due diligence in terms of where he has been and played ad at what club. Yes, he can play and he played in the under-21s and in this game to get him up to speed and minutes and getting used to the system.

"He did really well in moments and popped up with effective moments in the assist and goal. It was a good night for him.