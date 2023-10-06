A wrongful dismissal claim has been upheld after QPR’s Asmir Begovic was sent off against Leeds United.

Asmir Begovic was sent off against Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The goalkeeper was judged to have denied Patrick Bamford an obvious goal-scoring opportunity when the two sides clashed on Wednesday (October 4).

However, replays made it clear there had been no contact.

QPR forward Lyndon Dykes was forced to deputise between the sticks in the dying embers of the match, which Leeds won 1-0.

Begovic will not serve a suspension and will be available for QPR’s clash with Blackburn Rovers,

An FA spokesperson said: “Asmir Begovic will be available for Queens Park Rangers’ next game as a claim of wrongful dismissal has been upheld by an independent Regulatory Commission.