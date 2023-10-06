All Sections
Decision made on wrongful dismissal claim after QPR goalkeeper Asmir Begovic's red card against Leeds United

A wrongful dismissal claim has been upheld after QPR’s Asmir Begovic was sent off against Leeds United.
Tom Coates
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:35 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:44 BST
Asmir Begovic was sent off against Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesAsmir Begovic was sent off against Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Asmir Begovic was sent off against Leeds United. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The goalkeeper was judged to have denied Patrick Bamford an obvious goal-scoring opportunity when the two sides clashed on Wednesday (October 4).

However, replays made it clear there had been no contact.

QPR forward Lyndon Dykes was forced to deputise between the sticks in the dying embers of the match, which Leeds won 1-0.

Begovic will not serve a suspension and will be available for QPR’s clash with Blackburn Rovers,

An FA spokesperson said: “Asmir Begovic will be available for Queens Park Rangers’ next game as a claim of wrongful dismissal has been upheld by an independent Regulatory Commission.

“The goalkeeper was sent off against Leeds United on Wednesday, October 4 2023, for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.”

