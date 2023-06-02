CHARLIE SEAMAN has spoken of the confidence boost he has received after being told he was a firm part of new manager Grant McCann's plans at Doncaster Rovers - with the full-back having committed himself to the club for the 2023-24 campaign.

Seaman, whose Rovers career has been mixed since arriving in South Yorkshire, feels he finally has the platform to kick on under McCann.

The 23-year-old has followed Zain Westbrooke in signing a 12-month contract at the club.

Seaman, who made 41 appearances last term, said: "I'm really excited to be at the club for another year.

Charlie Seaman puts in a cross in Doncaster Rovers' home game with Ipswich Town in February 2022. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

"I've been here a while now and although there's been ups and downs, I've loved every moment. The staff and fans make it feel like a home away from home and I'm grateful that the manager wants me to extend my stay.

"Next season, I want to make sure I play with full confidence and really show people what I can do.

"I think my time here has been up and down, so I really want to work hard and make sure I'm performing well on a consistent basis. I really want to try and cement a position in the team and play as many games as I can.

"I think with the new manager coming in and players he's signed already, it looks like a really promising time for the club and I'm glad I can be part of it. I've spoken to the manager a couple times and was buzzing when he said he wanted me to stay.

For his part, McCann is relishing the battle between Seaman and recent signing Jamie Sterry for the right-back slot in his new-look Rovers side.

McCann said: “It’s great news that Charlie has extended his contract.

“The full back positions will be really important for us this season and athleticism will be key in terms of what we want from them.

“With Charlie and Jamie Sterry, I feel that we’ve got two good right backs that we can work with and develop.

“I’m looking forward to working with Charlie. I’ve heard good things from the staff and other people involved at the football club.