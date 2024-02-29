Democratic not dictatorial: Bradford City boss Graham Alexander provides an insight into his managerial approach

At Bradford City, it's democratic as opposed to dictatorial.

Graham Alexander is a manager who actively encourages players to have their say and input and judging by recent results and the genuinely positive harmony across the playing squad, it's paying off.

The City chief said: "We talk to the players often about decisions we want to make as a squad.

Bradford City manager Graham Alexander. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"I’ll pull three or four players together and discuss it with them first. We want them to buy into it.

"I make decisions, it’s my responsibility but I want them to be part of the process.

"It’s not just having a comfortable life, but does this help us win? We think it could, so what do you think?

"Management is a tough job and I can’t do it on my own. I need my staff and senior players, captain and vice-captain – we all have to help each other.

"I let them know they are part of the process. I value their opinions, professionalism and experience.

"I believe they are as motivated as me to create a winning team so let’s work together."

A widely-respected figure in his playing days, with his assistant Chris Lucketti also having a pretty exemplary career as well, Alexander is someone who also sees the benefit of senior players policing the dressing room.

He was one of those figures himself during his time with the likes of Preston and Burnley and can count upon having some top experienced professionals to lead the way at City.

Their impact and role will be particularly important in the weeks ahead.

Alexander, whose side are still in the play-off picture despite being 16th and host Notts County in a key weekend fixture, added: "I know in the heat of the battle, the senior players need to know they have my responsibility to go on and do things and speak to the players. I trust them to do it.

"That’s not just match days, but I have to do it day in, day out, week in, week out, for them to build up the knowledge that I’m expecting them to do that.