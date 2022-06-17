Departing Barnsley FC striker Patrick Schmidt in farewell message to Reds supporters

The 23-year-old had limited opportunities at Oakwell after joining from Admira in the summer of 2019 - although he did score a famous goal in the 'Great Escape' victory over Nottingham Forest in the club's penultimate fixture of the 2020-21 season and last one at home.

He also set up Clarke Oduor's winner in the safety-clinching win at Brentford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schmidt has spent loan spells at Austrian outfit SV Ried and Danish outfit Esbjerg in the last two seasons.

Ex-Barnsley manager Gerhard Struber celebrates with substitute Patrick Schmidt after he grabbed a late winning goal against Nottingham Forest in July 2020. Picture: Tony Johnson.

On leaving Barnsley, he said: “I want to thank the Barnsley fans for their massive support during my time at Barnsley. I‘ve enjoyed every second of wearing this shirt and will keep moments like our ‘great escape‘ in 2020 in my mind forever.