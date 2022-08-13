Derby County 2 Barnsley 1: Tykes suffer narrow defeat at Pride Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Reds started very nervously, with a mix-up between Conor McCarthy and goalkeeper Brad Collins in the six-yard box seeing Louis Sibley denied from close range by the stopper.

The same two players will be disappointed with the opener on eight minutes as Collins totally missed a corner by former Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane and the ball appeared to bounce in off McCarthy for an own goal.

James Norwood was denied one-on-one by home goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith but Liam Rosenior’s side made it 2-0 when Tom Barkhuizen set up the unmarked Nathaniel Mendez-Laing to smash into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

Barnsley's Conor McCarthy scores an own goal, Derby County's first of the game during the Sky Bet League One match at Pride Park Stadium. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

Barnsley’s Jack Aitchison blazed over a golden chance then James Collins fired wide at the other end when he looked sure to score.

Josh Benson’s deflected 20-yard shot made it 2-1 midway through the second half then Mads Andersen headed a Benson corner wide of the top right corner in injury-time.