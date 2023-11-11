All Sections
Derby County 3 Barnsley 0: James Collins bags brace as Rams sweep Reds aside

Derby County ended Barnsley’s unbeaten away run in League One as James Collins scored twice in a 3-0 win.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 11th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 17:18 GMT

Collins fired in a first-half penalty and struck again after Craig Forsyth scored to condemn Barnsley to their first defeat on the road this season.

Derby started strongly with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing causing problems on the left although Joe Wildsmith had to turn behind an Adam Phillips free-kick in the 21st minute.

But Derby went ahead in the 35th minute when Jordan Williams pushed over Collins to concede a penalty which the striker confidently converted.

Barnsley's unbeaten away run came to an end. Image: Barrington Coombs/PA WireBarnsley's unbeaten away run came to an end. Image: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire
Derby were worth their lead and they extended it in the 48th minute with Forsyth ghosting in to score with a low finish after a long free-kick was flicked on.

A repeat of that move brought Derby a third in the 63rd minute with Forsyth again getting in on the left to fire in a shot which Ben Killip saved but Collins bundled in the rebound.

Tom Barkhuizen fired over and Louie Sibley rattled the bar as Derby enjoyed a comprehensive victory.

