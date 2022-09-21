Derby County closing in on the appointment of Rotherham United manager Paul Warne

Warne, 49, in charge at the Millers for almost six years and the sixth-longest serving manager in the country, has been targeted by the Rams, mindful of his reputation as a League One promotion specialist.

Liam Rosenior has been relieved of his duties as interim boss, with Warne being Derby's number one choice to become permanent manager. The East Midlanders are in seventh spot in the table.

Warne, who has presided over an excellent start to the season at the AESSEAL New York Stadium - with the club enjoying their best opening to a second-tier campaign since 1965-66 - has also been linked with a move to managerless Huddersfield Town, but those suggestions are wide of the mark.

Paul Warne. Picture: Press Association.

On whether speculation regarding the Town job was news to him, Warne, speaking on Saturday, said: "It’s not news to me I’ve been linked to it as I'd be an absolute liar if I said: 'Wow, that's not true' (I don’t know about speculation).

"Considering I had one of my mates text me and say: 'Is it true because I have put a bet on’. Because that's how I know about it!’

"Obviously, if I was getting the job, I am not allowed to tell him anyway.. So I would have to do some 'smoke signal' thing, but I wouldn't tell him as I'd get done and sacked!

"But it is nothing. I personally have not spoken to Huddersfield. Huddersfield, I don't believe, have come out and said 'Paul Warne is our man'. I am expecting them to get a different manager. I have had no contact at all.

"From my point of view, there's no truth to it."

Warne took over as caretaker manager of the Millers in late 2016 and has done an outstanding job during his time with the club, who he also played for in the late Nineties and early Noughties.

The club have made three instant returns to the Championship from League One under Warne's watch following relegation.