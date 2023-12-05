Derby County are reportedly set to lose defender Eiran Cashin – with Sheffield United’s new boss Chris Wilder and Middlesbrough named as interested parties.

Cashin has established himself as a key figure at Pride Park and has missed just one league fixture for the Rams this season. According to TEAMtalk, a host of clubs are preparing to swoop for the 22-year-old.

There has reportedly been interest from Middlesbrough, West Ham United and Burnley, while Wilder is also said to be keen on the defender. The list of interested clubs is said to be growing “quickly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derby are reportedly hopeful that they will be able to persuade him to sign a new deal but aware they will need to sell if he does not.

Eiran Cashin is a key figure for Derby County. Image: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

A product of the Rams academy, Cashin has made a total of 93 senior appearances for the club. He has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at youth level and featured for Derby in both League One and the Championship.

Sheffield United have had defensive woes this season and shoring up the Blades backline may well be among Wilder’s priorities. Middlesbrough, on the other hand, have been plagued by injuries and defender Darragh Lenihan is expected to be out for the season.