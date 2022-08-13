Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Focused: Michael Duff says Callum Styles (right) is still training and playing hard as he waits for his future to be sorted. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

For the time being at least, he remains at Oakwell. Many may have expected him to sulk at his continued presence there, but it is to his credit that his commitment has not waned.

The Hungary international has shown his professionalism in the process and controlled the only thing he can – his performances.

Head coach Michael Duff said: “He’s been great. We’ve had honest conversations.

Prepared: Barnsley head coach Michael Duff says Callum Styles has buckled down and got on with his job.

“He wants to play at the highest level, but even if a bid comes in, he needs to be ready.

“There’s no point him saying ‘I’m not going to play,’ if a bid comes in and he’s not played for six weeks because he isn’t going to be ready wherever he goes.

“He’s shown he’s prepared to just work hard and do his job – come in, train, play and if he gets sold, he gets sold.

“But it’s not always easy to convince players to do that. He’s been good the way he’s got his head around it, he’s not ducking out of tackles, he’s just getting on with his job, which is great.”

Slowly but surely, Duff is building some firmer foundations at Barnsley. Wins over Middlesbrough and Cheltenham ensure they are in a better place ahead of today’s test.

There will be bumps in the road going forward, but they appear on safer ground under Duff, who is endeavouring to change the ‘culture’ at Oakwell.

He added: “The club was in a bit of a different place (before), there was lots of change from boardroom level and players, there was a disconnect between the supporters and the club and it’s just trying to tie it all together. Results help, but we’re definitely in a process at the moment.

“The most pleasing thing since the Plymouth game is the humility they have shown.

“We did a lot of work in pre-season, but when the real whistle blew at Plymouth we were really poor, almost back to type.