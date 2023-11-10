Derby County v Barnsley FC: Pride can come before a fall if Reds frustrate Rams
In an era where league tables are increasingly shaped by bank balances, there are still exceptions to the rule, and League One has for a while been fertile ground for that.
Paul Warne enjoyed third-tier success with Rotherham United but managing twice English champions Derby County the boot is on the other foot and can be uncomfortable.
Seventh in League One – two places and three points behind Barnsley – is not where the Rams expect to be and some fans are agitated. Barnsley – unbeaten away with five wins from seven – can prey on that.
"Probably some of their results don't reflect their performances," says Barnsley manager Neill Collins.
"They've got some fantastic players playing a real attacking style. If you finish ahead of Derby you'll be in a good position.
"But I think if we put on a good performance at Pride Park and the game's going a certain way it can make it tough for Derby. We know the way it is here, if the game's not going your way it can be difficult.
"I think the Derby players will be well used to playing under those expectations and our players are well used to the expectations so really it's a great game for both teams in what will be a good atmosphere, I'm sure.
"But I'm hoping we can do a good job of quietening their crowd and making it as difficult as possible."
Herbie Kane is suspended but Barnsley were lifted by Luca Connell's return from the bench last week after an illness which delayed the start of his season. Although the midfielder is not ready to start, his presence is a bonus.
"We saw a couple of glimpses of what he can bring to the team," he said of Connell's run-out against Horsham. "We could have had a couple of goals from his good play in terms of winning the ball back.
"Just to have him around training was great. My first couple of weeks here he was suffering from the illness so I didn't really see him at his best but I'm starting to see that.
"It's just tempering expectations because he's played 30 minutes in a reserve game, 30 for the first team. We all want him back regularly but we've got to build him up."