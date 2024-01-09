Derby County v Bradford City: Changes afoot as Graham Alexander throws down gauntlet to squad players
The Bantams head into Tuesday night’s EFL Trophy encounter at Derby on the back of a four-match winless sequence, with several squad players likely to get their chance in the East Midlands.
Alex Pattison, Jamie Walker and Lewis Richards remain sidelined with injury, while Brad Halliday and Ciaran Kelly are suspended.
City head into the game on the back of a very disappointing 4-2 home reverse to Crawley, with manager Graham Alexander keen for his players to get that surprise setback out of their systems at the earliest available juncture.
And for those who are promoted into the starting line-up, the Bantams chief has a clear, unequivocal message.
He said: "Sometimes it’s good to have games in quick succession after a really disappointing result.
"We have to make a few changes. We’ve got a couple suspended anyway, so it will be an opportunity for some players to come into the team and show what they can do.
"We had a game like this after Notts County (in November) where we made a few adjustments and players kept their place in the team.
"The challenge for everyone is to try to win the game and put in a performance that keeps you in the team.
"That’s how I’ve run things as a manager at my clubs. It’s got to be a merit-based environment, where you deserve to be in the team.
"We need to have that competition. We haven’t won for four games now and we weren’t good enough at both ends on Saturday."
The future of striker Jake Young remains uncertain, with the club having rejected an offer from a League One club.
Young - back at City after a prolific loan spell at Swindon - was not involved on Saturday after picking up an injury in training.