THE go-to football show that covers all ELEVEN of Yorkshire’s Premier League and Football League clubs - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town, Hull City, Leeds United, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley, Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town.

On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to reflect on the recent Yorkshire derbies between Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City and where the results leave all four teams and their aims for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The return of striker Patrick Bamford to the Leeds United is also discussed as is where next for Sheffield United as they have now gone four games without a win. Also, Stuart picks out his Team of the Week, while Leon reveals who his Player of the Week is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have a listen, see if you agree or now and get in touch with your own thoughts on ANY football-related matter, either down in the comments section below or via our social media channels including on Twitter and Facebook.