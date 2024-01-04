Derby days and what next for Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City PLUS Leeds United and Sheffield United - FootballTalk Podcast
On this week’s show, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall join host Mark Singleton to reflect on the recent Yorkshire derbies between Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City and where the results leave all four teams and their aims for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
The return of striker Patrick Bamford to the Leeds United is also discussed as is where next for Sheffield United as they have now gone four games without a win. Also, Stuart picks out his Team of the Week, while Leon reveals who his Player of the Week is.
