Derby v Barnsley: Why cup progress would not derail Reds season for Michael Duff

BACK in Barnsley's last promotion campaign of sorts two seasons ago, a juicy FA Cup tie with Chelsea hardly proved a hindrance to the main priority of league business.

Quite the opposite in fact as league form stayed robust.

It provides food for thought to those who believe that the Reds' interest might be better served by cup elimination on Sunday.

Michael Duff concurs.

Michael Duff. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

He said: "It can drive training as it's something to look forward to. The (recent) run we have been on has been driving training because the players, no matter what they say, do look at the league table.

"It keeps the motivation high. There is no science as to whether an FA Cup run is good or bad.

"People have different angles on it and when we get beat, they will say I'll say it's good to get out because we can concentrate on the league.

"For us, it's just another game of football and whether we have one, two or three extra games before the end of the season and whether it's 24 or 27, we will deal with what is thrown in front of us."

Barnsley were unfortunate to be edged out 2-1 in the league fixture at Pride Park in early season and for his part, Duff believes that Derby, now managed by Paul Warne, are a completely different animal these days.

Duff, who will be without suspended captain Mads Anderson, added: "I think they are a different team.

"I think we started the first 20 minutes poorly and then worked out the press.

"As a new team, we were still working it out ourselves. We had a couple of really good chances and I thought we should have had a penalty and Jack Aitchison missed a really good chance.

"We know it is going to be a really tough game. It's two League One sides, but when you go to Derby, it's a different feel to most League One games.

"I went to Derby v Sheffield Wednesday and completely forgot it was that. I was backing up outside the crowd for 15 minutes, as it's not really a League One fixture when there's 30,000 there.

"It's a good place to play and the pitch is always perfect and the surroundings are great and I'm sure we will take a few."