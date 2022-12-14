Details confirmed for quarter-final draw of Papa Johns Trophy as new winner set to be crowned

The draw for the last eight will be made at approximately 11:45am on the Jim White and Simon Jordan show, where they will be joined by two-time EFL trophy winning manager Kenny Jackett.
No Yorkshire sides will be in the draw as Barnsley and Bradford City both exited at the round of 32 stage while Leeds United Under-21s, Sheffield Wednesday, Harrogate Town and Doncaster Rovers all failed to get out of their groups.
Rotherham United are the current holders of the trophy but have not defended their title following their promotion to the Championship last season.
There will be 10 teams involved in the quarter final draw with two round of 16 ties are still to be played, as Salford City host Port Vale and Plymouth Argyle take on AFC Wimbledon on December 20 and 21, respectively.
Ball numbers
1 – Accrington Stanley
2 – Bolton Wanderers
3 – Bristol Rovers
4 – Cheltenham Town
5 – Lincoln City
6 – Portsmouth
7 – Plymouth Argyle or AFC Wimbledon
8 – Salford City or Port Vale
When are ties played?
The last-eight matches will be played on the week beginning January 9. The semi-finals are scheduled for the week commencing January 30 with the final set for March 19.