Devante Cole and Josh Martin power Barnsley to victory over Forest Green Rovers

Barnsley went ahead on 15 minutes. On his return from injury, Jordan Williams found space to the right of the box and delivered a looping cross. Top scorer Cole rose highest to head the ball past a stretching Lewis Thomas.

Halfway through the second half, Cole had a perfect opportunity to double his tally for the afternoon. Nicky Cadden crossed the ball from the left for Cole to head, but this time the Rovers’ keeper stretched to palm it away.

In the latter stages of the match, the visitors desperately searched for an equaliser. After the ball bounced around the Barnsley box, substitute Armani Little fired a volley wide in a wasted opportunity.

Devante Cole scored for Barnsley as they won against Forest Green. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

