TOP-SCORER Devante Cole, key midfielder Herbie Kane and captain Jordan Williams are to leave Barnsley at the end of their current deals this summer.

The Reds have announced their retained list and another headline departure is left wing-back Nicky Cadden, whose contract also terminates next month.

Colle, 29, who has had two spells at Oakwell, top-scored with 18 goals last term and was the third highest scorer in League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams, 24, made over 200 appearances for the Reds after joining from Huddersfield Town in 2018, while Kane signed for a seven-figure fee in the autumn of 2020.

Barnsley top-scorer Devante Cole, who will left the club when his deal expires this summer. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Cadden joined from Forest Green in the summer of 2022.

Injury-hit centre-half Robbie Cundy will also leave.

Sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "All five of the senior players leaving at the end of their contracts have served the club with distinction and can leave

Oakwell knowing they made a difference on and off the field.

"When given the opportunity, Robbie gave everything he could for the shirt, Nicky was involved in some pivotal moments, Herbie got the Oakwell crowd off their feet on many occasions and Devante scored some crucial goals for the Reds over his time at the Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A special mention for Jordan, as a player he has been great, but as a captain and a leader he has really excelled. We wish them well for the future."