Devante Cole, Herbie Kane, Jordan Williams and Nicky Cadden to all leave League One club Barnsley FC
The Reds have announced their retained list and another headline departure is left wing-back Nicky Cadden, whose contract also terminates next month.
Colle, 29, who has had two spells at Oakwell, top-scored with 18 goals last term and was the third highest scorer in League One.
Williams, 24, made over 200 appearances for the Reds after joining from Huddersfield Town in 2018, while Kane signed for a seven-figure fee in the autumn of 2020.
Cadden joined from Forest Green in the summer of 2022.
Injury-hit centre-half Robbie Cundy will also leave.
Sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "All five of the senior players leaving at the end of their contracts have served the club with distinction and can leave
Oakwell knowing they made a difference on and off the field.
"When given the opportunity, Robbie gave everything he could for the shirt, Nicky was involved in some pivotal moments, Herbie got the Oakwell crowd off their feet on many occasions and Devante scored some crucial goals for the Reds over his time at the Club.
"A special mention for Jordan, as a player he has been great, but as a captain and a leader he has really excelled. We wish them well for the future."
Joe Ackroyd, Mylan Benjamin, Daniel Benson, Paul Cooper have all been released.
