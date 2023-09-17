Devante Cole's all-round game key to his Barnsley FC value, says Neill Collins

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins praised the performance of Devante Cole after he scored twice in a 2-0 win over Burton at Oakwell.

Hotshot Cole opened the scoring in the 21st minute with a curled effort from the edge of the box, before completing his double 22 minutes from time.

Collins said: “In terms of scoring goals he’s been excellent but the rest of his game has been really good for the team.

“He’ll be the first to say how well his team-mates have supported him, creating the chances and helping him on the press to get the ball.

Another double for Barnsley striker Devante Cole (Picture: Steve Riding)

“To have a striker so alive in front of goal, that’s what every manager wants.”

Barnsley broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when Liam Roberts fizzed a ball into John McAtee, who knocked it behind for Cole to curl home.

Barnsley came close to doubling their lead in the 54th minute. McAtee passed to Cadden on the left, who pulled back for Herbie Kane, but his effort was blocked.

Burton had an opportunity to pull one back 10 minutes later when Beryly Lubala found Mark Helm inside the box, but his low strike was blocked well by Jamie McCart.

The Reds grabbed their second in the 68th minute. Adam Phillips snuck a ball through to substitute Corey O’Keeffe on the right, who swept in a low ball for Cole to slot home.

Collins said: “I think it was a very professional performance, there was a lot of real good aspects.

“We always want more, we always want to come in with three or four goals and a clean sheet but I think overall there’s lots to be happy with and the most important thing, three points.

“I think we deserved a clean sheet; I would’ve been disappointed not to get it.

“I think the reason we maybe couldn’t create more clear-cut opportunities was because Burton were hard to break down, but therefore they found it hard to mount serious attacks.

“Overall, it was a positive team performance and a lot of hard work has gone in over the past couple of weeks.”

Barnsley: Roberts, Williams, Lopata, McCart, Russell, Cotter (O'Keeffe 65), Phillips (Benson 86), Kane, Cadden (Dodgson 86), Cole (Cosgrove 86), McAtee (Watters 71). Unused substitutes: Shepherd, Killip.

Burton Albion: Crocombe, Hamer, Hughes, Moon, Kamwa (Carayol 72), Oshilaja, Powell, Caprice, Helm (Gordon 87), Lubala, Walker (Baah 72). Unused substitutes: Sweeney, Harper, Gilligan, Blackman.