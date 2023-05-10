A football fan has painstakingly created a stunning tribute to Huddersfield manager Neil Warnock after he helped his team survive relegation - out of Rubik's cubes.

Dedicated David Wright, 45, spent seven hours and used 600 puzzle blocks to produce his portrait of the Terriers' much loved gaffer. The data analyst created the work to show his heartfelt appreciation for Warnock, who led the Championship club out of the drop zone after arriving in February.

And David said it was fitting that Charles III was coronated on the day he pieced together his portrait of the 74-year-old manager, who he dubbed "our very own King".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I wanted to show that appreciation by spending some time creating his portrait - that would stand out from the crowd in hope that he would see that appreciation. It was quite fitting that it was over the weekend of the coronation of King Charles, I was coronating our very own King, Neil Warnock, with his portrait.

David Wright, 45, spent seven hours completing the incredible artwork and used 600 cubes

"He is very much loved here and I for one appreciate everything he has done - an incredible job keeping us in the Championship against all odds."

David's artwork was lauded by fans of all teams when he shared on social media. He's previously produced pieces featuring Manchester United ace Christian Eriksen, using the same mini 'speed cubes' as his recent work, which measure 3cm by 3cm.

And David said when he created a work ex-Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest star Michael Hefele, the German player even asked to purchase it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I no longer have the full-size cubes anymore because Hefele actually bought the portrait off me. He literally slid into my DM's saying he wanted it.”