RELEGATION-THREATENED Leeds United have parted company with under-fire director of football Victor Orta, with the troubled Elland Road outfit also considering a move for veteran manager Sam Allardyce with Javi Gracia set to be sacked.

Orta joined the Whites in the summer of 2017, but had increasingly been the subject of fans’ anger in recent times.

Disgruntled supporters chanted: ‘Orta, time to go’ during Sunday’s game at Bournemouth.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani said: “I am deeply saddened by the way that this chapter closes as Victor has been responsible for some of the best moments of my time as owner of Leeds United and I thank him and his people for all they have done in the past six years.

Victor Orta. Picture: Getty.

“However, it is clear that it is time to change direction and therefore we have agreed that Victor will leave the club.

“I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity.

“We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive.”

Leeds are out of the drop zone on goal difference alone, but their pitiful form - which has seen them lose four matches out of their last five and concede the most goals ever in a calendar month - has set off widespread alarm bells in the corridors of power in the United hierarchy and reports suggest they could now turn to Allardyce.

Sam Allardyce. Picture: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, the former Bolton and Everton manager, who had a very brief spell in charge of England, is being strongly considered.

Allardyce, 68, has been out of work since failing to beat the drop as West Brom boss in 2021. He has previously worked with manager director Angus Kinnear during his previous time at West Ham.

Allardyce is understood to have offered his services to the troubled Elland Road club back in February when Leeds sacked Jesse Marsch.

Leeds's relegation run-in is daunting. On Saturday, they visit leaders and reigning champions Manchester City and welcome a Newcastle United side pushing for Champions League qualification the following weekend.

They visit West Ham in their penultimate fixture of the campaign - and final away game - before hosting Spurs in their last match of the season.