Dirtiest teams in the Championship on opening weekend - where Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Rotherham United rank

A staggering 56 cards were issued to players over the course of the 2023/24 Championship season’s opening weekend.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:54 BST

Officials are clamping down on time-wasting and dissent this season, with the new season marking the introduction of various new measures applicable to clubs across the EFL pyramid.

The new measures made themselves known at the weekend as referees wasted no time enforcing them. But who fell foul of these rules the most?

Using Transfermarkt data, here are the dirtiest teams from the opening weekend of the Championship season. A yellow card counts as one point, while a second yellow is three points and a straight red is five.

Here are the disciplinary points tallies of every Championship club.

1. The Championship's dirtiest teams

Here are the disciplinary points tallies of every Championship club. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

0 points

2. 24. Huddersfield Town

0 points Photo: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

0 points

3. 23. Bristol City

0 points Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

1 point

4. 22. Watford

1 point Photo: Julian Finney/Getty Images

