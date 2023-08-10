Dirtiest teams in the Championship on opening weekend - where Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds United and Rotherham United rank
Officials are clamping down on time-wasting and dissent this season, with the new season marking the introduction of various new measures applicable to clubs across the EFL pyramid.
The new measures made themselves known at the weekend as referees wasted no time enforcing them. But who fell foul of these rules the most?
Using Transfermarkt data, here are the dirtiest teams from the opening weekend of the Championship season. A yellow card counts as one point, while a second yellow is three points and a straight red is five.