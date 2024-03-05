Barnsley were coasting to victory at 2-0 up thanks to goals from John McAtee and Donovan Pines, which would have moved them up to second place in the race for promotion to the Championship.

But Reds old boys Victor Adeboyejo hit back midway through the second half and then Randell Williams converted the rebound off a Liam Roberts penalty save in the 98th minute to snatch a point for Bolton and send them up to second.

Had they hung on, Barnsley would have moved above Bolton into third and level on points with Derby County in second, with a game in hand and the destiny of who wins the second automatic promotion place in their hands for the first time.

Collins said: “We’ve got to be careful using words like gutting and devastating.

"It’s disappointing because you’re 2-0 up and you’ve had a fantastic performance, probably to the 85th minute.

“And then really they came on top. We’re all really disappointed because we wanted to be celebrating three points and for large parts of the game, we probably deserved three points.

“We were up against a really good side. One they get the goal to go 2-1, you’re going to be under pressure. I think we could have handled it a little better.

“We’ve got to be really careful that we don’t feel disappointed too long because we’ve got 11 games left and we’re a point closer to where we need to be.

“I think we’ve got to take the positives as always and learn some harsh lessons as well.