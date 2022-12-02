Few home players emerged with much credit on a night when the hosts and lots of the ball and did very little with it.
Jonathan Mitchell – beaten too easily for the second goal 5
Ro-Shaun Williams – had a really poor night, at fault for both goals 4
Most Popular
Tom Anderson – Walsall tried to leave him on the ball 5
Tommy Rowe – tried to get further forward than his defensive colleagues but unable to do anything decisive when they found him 6
Kyle Knoyle – unable to provide his usual penetration 5
Ben Close – the fans got frustrated with his meekness in possession 6
Adam Clayton – did reasonably well on a rare start and hit the post 7
James Maxwell – like most, he was below his own standards 5
Harrison Biggins – could not provide a cutting edge 6
Max Woltman – did nothing to press his claims 5
George Miller – not his fault he was so isolated 6
Substitutes:
Kyle Hurst (for Close, 72) – made to wait a long time before he came on, the game felt gone by the time he did 5
Kieran Agard (for Woltman, 78) – made a hash of a really good chance 4
Jon Taylor (for Maxwell, 78) – any minutes are good for the winger after his injury problems but he would have preferred to come on in better circumstances 5
Not used: Jones, Olowu, Long, Seaman.