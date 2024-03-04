Dominic Iorfa's delight as Danny Rohl sets Sheffield Wednesday a high survival target

Having only returned from three months out injured the previous week, Iorfa made the only goal as the Owls won 1-0 at Rotherham United.

But their elation was dampened when they learnt relegation rivals Stoke City, Millwall and Queens Park Rangers also won, to keep the Owls three points from Championship safety with 11 games to play.

Not that it spoilt substitute Iorfa's mood after his part in a win that ought to have been bigger.

“It’s a great feeling, it’s been a long few months and I’ve worked really hard behind the scenes to be back out there," said the defender, who suffered a muscle injury. “Days like Saturday where I can come on and help set up the winner and getting a clean sheet – and in front of our away fans – makes it all worthwhile.

Iorfa marked his Owls debut with a 90th-minute equaliser at the New York Stadium in 2019, but said: Having been out for a few months, especially having (previously) been in a good place and performing quite well, to come back and assist the winner is probably a better feeling.”

2019-20 is the only season in the last seven where a team went down with more than 44 points – all three did in the Covid-extended campaign – but manager Rohl thinks this year’s safety mark will be higher.

HAPPY RETURNS: Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa

"I think it could be 50 this season," he said. "Maybe some years ago it was 45 but when I see the race at the moment it could not be enough.

"But I won't look too far forward. For me the next one (game) is the most important one. I always make small goals and the next goal for us is 40 points. Then we can speak about the next step."

After one point from Rotherham's last nine matches, goalkeeper Viktor Johansson's aim is even more basic.

"There’s more than 30 points we can play for," he said. "We want to win. Everyone wants to win. That’s what we have to focus on and try to deliver that.

"We didn’t reach our level at all on Saturday, which is really tough to take. It was a tough afternoon.

“I genuinely don’t know (why). It’s tough to put your finger on it. We gave everything but we were just a bit short.