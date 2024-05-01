The Oakwell outfit lined up a move for the Austrian-born head coach after identifying him as the man they wanted to replace Neill Collins on a permanent basis after dismissing him on April 22.

The 53-year-old, a former coach at Bruges and Ostende, among others, arrived in England at the start of last week, but work permit issues have scuppered the prospects of him moving to the South Yorkshire club.

Vienna-born Thalhammer has also managed several clubs in his homeland, including LASK Linz.

Barnsley coaching target Dominik Thalhammer. Image: KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Thalhammer said: "I can confirm I will not join Barnsley FC because of the (permit) disaster.

"For me it would have been a very good fit. Of course it’s a big disappointment. I can’t change it.

"They said the exception panel would have been a formality. For me it’s randomness.”

Barnsley are assessing other candidates. One potential one in Richie Wellens has signed a new deal at Leyton Orient, while another name linked is MK Dons chief Mike Williamson.

Club stalwart Martin Devaney, who took interim charge of the final-day game with Northampton Town, which saw the Reds secure a play-off spot after a nervy 1-1 draw, is set to lead the club into the play-offs with the semi-final home leg with Bolton Wanderers scheduled for Friday night.

The second leg is at Bolton next Tuesday.