Morecambe emphatically ended a five-game winless run in League Two as they strolled to a 5-0 victory at Doncaster Rovers.

Ged Brannan’s side had taken just one point from the previous 15 available but looked anything but strugglers as they swept past lacklustre Rovers, with Michael Mellon netting twice along with goals from Eli King, captain Jacob Bedeau and David Tutonda.

King gave the visitors the lead after seven minutes when he cut inside from the left and hammered a low shot into the far corner.

Doncaster had the better of possession but struggled for inroads.

Doncaster Rovers were comfortably beaten. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

They were caught on the break as Morecambe doubled their lead after 34 minutes when Mellon was released by King and slotted beyond Louis Jones at the second attempt.

The advantage was increased six minutes into the second half when Bedeau ghosted into the box to finish a low centre from Adam Mayor.

Young striker Jack Goodman went closest to netting for Doncaster after sending a shot across goal agonisingly wide.