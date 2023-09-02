All Sections
Doncaster Rovers 0 Swindon Town 0: Grant McCann's men hold on for draw despite red card

Doncaster Rovers had a man sent off, but held on valiantly for a goalless draw with in-form Swindon Town.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 19:36 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 19:36 BST

Rovers, bottom of Sky Bet League Two, battled on after Tommy Rowe had been shown a red card just before half-time.

The home side had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, with George Broadbent’s low drive forcing Murphy Mahoney into a smart save before the Swindon keeper also denied Zain Westbrooke.

Rowe then fired a shot narrowly over the crossbar after latching onto a loose ball inside the box.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers men held on for a draw. Image: Mike Egerton/PA WireGrant McCann's Doncaster Rovers men held on for a draw. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire
Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers men held on for a draw. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Swindon, though, grew into the game with Charlie Austin and Udoka Godwin-Malife both going close with headers.

The key moment came in first-half stoppage time when Rowe was dismissed for a high challenge on Swindon midfielder George McEachran.

Swindon looked to make the most of their advantage and Austin’s low drive forced a fine save from Rovers keeper Ian Lawlor.

Doncaster, though, remained in the game – and striker Joe Ironside brought an excellent stop from Mahoney as both sides had to settle for a point.

