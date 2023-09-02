Doncaster Rovers had a man sent off, but held on valiantly for a goalless draw with in-form Swindon Town.

Rovers, bottom of Sky Bet League Two, battled on after Tommy Rowe had been shown a red card just before half-time.

The home side had enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges, with George Broadbent’s low drive forcing Murphy Mahoney into a smart save before the Swindon keeper also denied Zain Westbrooke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowe then fired a shot narrowly over the crossbar after latching onto a loose ball inside the box.

Grant McCann's Doncaster Rovers men held on for a draw. Image: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Swindon, though, grew into the game with Charlie Austin and Udoka Godwin-Malife both going close with headers.

The key moment came in first-half stoppage time when Rowe was dismissed for a high challenge on Swindon midfielder George McEachran.

Swindon looked to make the most of their advantage and Austin’s low drive forced a fine save from Rovers keeper Ian Lawlor.