Doncaster Rovers 1 Bolton Wanderers 2: Lack of composure harms Rovers' survival hopes

Rovers sit six points from safety with three matches left to play after the 2-1 loss to the Trotters.

West Ham loanee Mipo Odubeko cancelled out Amadou Bakayoko’s opener for Bolton only for Kieran Sadlier to put the visitors back in front almost immediately and deliver a hammer blow to Doncaster’s quest to remain in the third tier.

“It’s disappointing because we played well enough to win this game, barring a couple of periods when they dominated the ball and moved it really well," he said.

GARY MCSHEFFREY: Felt a lack of quality in front of goal cost Doncaster against Bolton. Picture: PA Wire.

“We created the better of the chances and, with a bit more quality in front of goal, we’d have won. I said to them afterwards that it was the performance level and commitment that I expect.

“We’ve done that in three games on the spin now so we have to try to give the players confidence that they’re playing the right way.

“I’m just disappointed that we’ve lost because we have played the right way.”

Rovers’ fate could be sealed at Shrewsbury Town on Monday if they fail to match or better Gillingham’s - who host Fleetwood Town - result.

“Monday is massive for us,” added McSheffrey.

“We go there, get the three points and look at the other results."

Doncaster Rovers: Mitchell; Knoyle, Williams, Olowu, Rowe; Bostock (Odubeko 74), Clayton; Smith (Dodoo 88), Barlow (Galbraith 56), Martin; Griffiths. Unused subs: Jones, Jackson, Younger, Gardner.

Bolton Wanderers: Trafford; Jones, Aimson, Johnston, John; Williams, Morley; Thomason (Afolayan 74), Sadlier, Bakayoko (Charles 66); Bodvarsson (Kachunga 74). Unused subs: Dixon, Amaechi, Baptiste, Gordon.