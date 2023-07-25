THE last few offerings of pre-season are a time for supporters to renew acquaintances, follow their rituals again and get back to normal. There's even a spot or two of hope going forward.

At the Eco-Power Stadium on a late July evening, there was commemoration first and a doff of the cap to the past before looking to towards the future as Doncaster Rovers entertained Sheffield Wednesday.

Blue and white and red and white paid their respects to Trevor Francis and Chris Bart-Williams - following their untimely passing which shocked the football community on Monday. A game then took place; it is still only a game.

To say it's not been a vintage or a convincing close season from a Wednesday perspective is not an under-statement.

Eco-Power Stadium, home of Doncaster Rovers. Picture: PA

For those Wednesdayites who colonised one end of the Eco-Power Stadium in big numbers, it was easy to reminisce.

Ooh for a Tricky Trev in his pomp or a Bartman patrolling the midfield with swagger.

The Owls did announce the signing of Ashley Fletcher ahead of this game. But it will take a while for him to get up to speed. He should offer a pacy outlet in the final third at least, in time.

For the time being, Wednesday, who sweltered in the Spanish sunshine last week, look stodgy. They did not muster an effort on target versus Rovers.

You had to wait until the 51st minute until they carved out a clear-cut opportunity themselves in open play. It ended with Will Vaulks dragging a low shot for the Owls, scoreless in two games in Iberia.

While Wednesday have clear work to do on the singings front - they have brought in just three players so far this summer and are playing catch-up, there's renewed optimism at Doncaster.

A deserved 1-0 victory here, thanks to a precision header in the final quarter from Luke Molyneux after clever work on the left from the lively Tyler Roberts, further aides in that process.

After considerable angst and discord towards the end of last season, when Rovers looked a club who had totally lost their mojo and were devoid of direction as well as hope, there appears to have been a mood change.

The charge that Rovers were a soft touch last term was a fair one.

The class of Grant McCann know their jobs, have clarity in their play and look more robust.

Evidence on Tuesday bore that out - personified by a crunching touchline challenge from new captain and ex-Owls defender Richard Wood, 38 years young, on Callum Paterson.

Up top, Rovers have a powerful leader of the line in Joe Ironside and a presence up front again. They also have a bit more bite in the engine room in Owen Bailey and George Broadbent.

Jon Taylor should provide something too if he maintained his fitness after some dreadful fortune.

It may be an interesting season at Rovers after a few seasons in the doldrums. They are ones of watch again.