Paddy Madden scored twice, with Connor Evans and Tanto Olaofe also finding the net alongside an Owen Bailey own goal as the Hatters ran riot at the Eco-Power Stadium and could easily have won by a greater margin.

Madden opened the scoring after five minutes when he headed home from a Macauley Southam-Hales corner.

It proved to be a familiar pattern as the visitors raced further clear. Evans stabbed the ball across goal after 10 minutes, with Bailey inadvertently heading into his own net.

The lead was extended on 33 minutes as Evans nodded in from an Ethan Bristow corner.

Madden popped up in front of goal mere seconds into the second half with a header from Southam-Hales’ cross.

And leading scorer Olaofe stooped with a diving header at the near post to make it five after 55 minutes.