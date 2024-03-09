Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and substitute Tommy Rowe secured a fourth win in seven for Grant McCann’s side, who had taken one point from their last two matches.

Adelakun – fresh from being named the League Two player of the month – set Rovers on their way after 17 minutes as he scored from a corner he had won after a mazy run and powerful shot.

Doncaster keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala made a brave save at the feet of Shilow Tracey, while Owen Bailey made a vital block from Josh Austerfield as Crewe looked to get back on level terms.

Doncaster Rovers claimed three points against Crewe Alexandra. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

The hosts doubled their advantage after 59 minutes when veteran midfielder Rowe poked in at the far post after meeting a volley from Joseph Olowu.

Rio Adebisi should have pulled a goal back for Crewe after being put clean through by Austerfield, only for Lo-Tutala to make a smart save.