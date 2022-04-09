David Artell’s side arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium knowing only a win would keep their League One status alive.

But captain Tommy Rowe ended Doncaster’s run of five games without a goal when he drilled in a low effort from the edge of the area after 10 minutes.

Josh Martin and John Bostock both had chances for Rovers before Crewe finished the half the stronger, with Rekeem Harper hitting a post and Chris Long firing narrowly over.

OPENER: Tommy Rowe opened the scoring for Doncaster in their win over Crewe. Picture: PA Wire.

But Rovers doubled their advantage after 47 minutes when Josh Martin collected a loose ball in the box and drilled a shot high into the net.

Aidan Barlow was denied following a trio of attempts as Rovers threatened to extend their lead. Harper then drew a good save from Jonathan Mitchell with Crewe’s best individual effort.