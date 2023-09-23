All Sections
Doncaster Rovers 2 Gillingham 1: Ben Close bags brace as resurgent Rovers down high-flying Gills

A stunning strike from Ben Close earned a 2-1 win for resurgent Doncaster Rovers over early League Two pacesetters Gillingham.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 17:59 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 17:59 BST

The midfielder, who had put Rovers ahead early in the game, smashed in a shot from 25 yards in the 87th minute to win a closely-contested affair.

Doncaster took the lead in the 12th minute when Zain Westbrooke touched a free-kick to Close, who lashed a low shot in at the near post.

Gillingham grew into the game and Macauley Bonne and Shaun Williams both drew good saves from Louis Jones before they equalised in first-half stoppage time when Conor Masterson raced into space to head home from a corner.

A stunning strike from Ben Close earned a 2-1 win for resurgent Doncaster Rovers. Image: Pete Norton/Getty ImagesA stunning strike from Ben Close earned a 2-1 win for resurgent Doncaster Rovers. Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images
The second half was a largely sloppy affair until the later stages, when both sides had their opportunities. Bonne and Masterson went close for the Gills, while Close and Owen Bailey saw chances saved by Jake Turner.

Close put Doncaster back in front with his fine strike before goalkeeper Jones produced a pair of fine saves to make sure of a second successive win for Rovers.

Related topics:Ben CloseGillinghamLeague Two