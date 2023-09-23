A stunning strike from Ben Close earned a 2-1 win for resurgent Doncaster Rovers over early League Two pacesetters Gillingham.

The midfielder, who had put Rovers ahead early in the game, smashed in a shot from 25 yards in the 87th minute to win a closely-contested affair.

Doncaster took the lead in the 12th minute when Zain Westbrooke touched a free-kick to Close, who lashed a low shot in at the near post.

Gillingham grew into the game and Macauley Bonne and Shaun Williams both drew good saves from Louis Jones before they equalised in first-half stoppage time when Conor Masterson raced into space to head home from a corner.

The second half was a largely sloppy affair until the later stages, when both sides had their opportunities. Bonne and Masterson went close for the Gills, while Close and Owen Bailey saw chances saved by Jake Turner.