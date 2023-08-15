All Sections
Doncaster Rovers 2 Mansfield Town 2: Nigel Clough's side fight back to claim point

Mansfield Town twice came from behind to continue their unbeaten start to the League Two season with a 2-2 draw at Doncaster Rovers.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 15th Aug 2023, 22:45 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 22:45 BST

Nigel Clough’s side arguably had the better of the attacking play throughout but were forced to fight back in an entertaining clash of near-neighbours.

Tom Nixon and Joe Ironside struck either side of Louis Reed’s equaliser before George Maris salvaged the Stags a point late on.

Doncaster took the lead with a stunning strike from debutant Nixon. The Hull loanee chested down a half clearance and smashed home on the volley in the 20th minute.

Doncaster Rovers were held to a draw by Mansfield Town. Image: Lindsey PARNABY / AFP via Getty ImagesDoncaster Rovers were held to a draw by Mansfield Town. Image: Lindsey PARNABY / AFP via Getty Images
Mansfield equalised after 42 minutes as Reed headed home a cross from Rhys Oates at the back post.

The visitors were the more threatening side in the early stages of the second half with substitute Will Swan twice going close.

But it was hosts Doncaster who took the lead when Ironside reacted quickest to Tommy Rowe’s blocked shot and fired past Christy Pym in the 76th minute.

Mansfield took just four minutes to find the equaliser as space opened up for substitute Maris to fire in low from 20 yards.

