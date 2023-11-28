All Sections
Doncaster Rovers 3 Colchester United 1: Delight for Grant McCann as Rovers find quick way to bounce back

DONCASTER ROVERS returned to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph over Colchester United.
By Mark Singleton
Published 28th Nov 2023, 22:14 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 23:49 GMT

The two sides started the night level on points in the lower reaches of League Two but an own goal, a header from Mo Faal and a Joe Ironside penalty saw Rovers to a seventh win from their last nine home matches.

The hosts – who lost out 3-2 at Crewe on Saturday, had the better of the early chances before taking the lead after 33 minutes when a Jack Senior corner rattled back off a post and ricocheted in off Colchester’s Zach Mitchell.

Colchester levelled two minutes before the break when Joe Taylor raced on to a superb through ball from Chay Cooper and fired in.

SPOT ON: Joe Ironside scored Doncaster Rovers' third goal from the penalty spot. Picture by Bruce RollinsonSPOT ON: Joe Ironside scored Doncaster Rovers' third goal from the penalty spot. Picture by Bruce Rollinson
SPOT ON: Joe Ironside scored Doncaster Rovers' third goal from the penalty spot. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Doncaster were much the more threatening in the second half and retook the lead after 73 minutes when West Brom loanee Faal planted home a header from a Luke Molyneux cross.

And Ironside made sure of the win from the spot after 87 minutes, smashing his penalty off the underside of the bar after Molyneux was brought down by Will Greenidge.

