The two sides started the night level on points in the lower reaches of League Two but an own goal, a header from Mo Faal and a Joe Ironside penalty saw Rovers to a seventh win from their last nine home matches.

The hosts – who lost out 3-2 at Crewe on Saturday, had the better of the early chances before taking the lead after 33 minutes when a Jack Senior corner rattled back off a post and ricocheted in off Colchester’s Zach Mitchell.

Colchester levelled two minutes before the break when Joe Taylor raced on to a superb through ball from Chay Cooper and fired in.

SPOT ON: Joe Ironside scored Doncaster Rovers' third goal from the penalty spot. Picture by Bruce Rollinson

Doncaster were much the more threatening in the second half and retook the lead after 73 minutes when West Brom loanee Faal planted home a header from a Luke Molyneux cross.