A blistering first-half performance saw Doncaster roar to a first league win in six matches as they beat in-form MK Dons 3-0.

Goals from Luke Molyneux, Joe Ironside and Tommy Rowe saw Rovers race out of sight by half-time against a Dons side that had won their previous four matches and were unbeaten in the league since October.

Molyneux opened the scoring after eight minutes when he found the bottom corner from the edge of the box after being sent clear by an Ironside header.

Striker Ironside got in on the act himself in the 14th minute when he diverted a fierce drive from Harrison Biggins beyond Dons keeper Craig MacGillivray.

Doncaster Rovers delivered a blistering first-half display. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The hosts continued to push for more with Biggins and Jamie Sterry going close before Max Dean fired wide for Dons after going clear.

But Rowe did extend the Doncaster advantage after 42 minutes when he turned in a Ben Close corner at the near post.