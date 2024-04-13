Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun, Joe Ironside, James Maxwell and Owen Bailey saw Rovers extend their best winning run for 77 years and move within a point of League Two’s top seven, despite facing relegation danger at the start of February.

Adelakun fired Doncaster ahead on five minutes after racing onto a ball over the top from Joseph Olowu.

Ironside doubled the advantage on 21 minutes when he met Adelakun’s low centre with a first-time strike from 10 yards.

Grant McCann led Doncaster Rovers to another win. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Accrington struggled for opportunities with only Alex Henderson testing Rovers keeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala in the first half.

Doncaster always had the edge and saw their lead extended on 60 minutes when Zain Westbrooke squared the ball to Maxwell to finish calmly from 12 yards.